Metrolink invites Dodgers fans to catch the train

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Starting Friday, June 8, a special weekend Metrolink train services to Los Angeles Dodgers home will be available on the San Bernardino and Antelope Valley lines.

Services will be available throughout the 2018 MLB seasons starting today.

“While the service is designed for those attending Dodger home games, this is a very exciting new opportunity for all Santa Clarita residents. They can now easily hop on the Antelope Valley line for a night out in Downtown Los Angeles,” says Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean, who has been pressing for additional Metrolink services and specifically for the need of late night, weekend services.

The announcement means one train that will run on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines, after the last scheduled train, on select Friday and Saturday nights that the Dodgers play.

The Friday night special trains on the San Bernardino Line will only make stops between Union Station and Claremont, while the special trains on the Antelope Valley Line will make all stops.

By offering train services to these games, baseball fans can depend on a safe, affordable and reliable ride to and from the home games, while leaving their car at home, reducing emissions and traffic congestion. The price for a round trip ride is $10.

For more information on the new service, please contact Jeanet Owens from Metro at (213) 922-6877 or at owensj@metro.net, or Alex Davis from Metrolink at (213) 452-0320 or at davisa@scrra.net.

For information on the dates and anticipated train schedule for the special Dodgers train service, please visit metrolinktrains.com/baseball.