Newhall woman accused of murder set for hearing next month

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Newhall woman accused of murdering her boyfriend after she allegedly shot him to death in the parking lot of a Canoga Park bar was ordered to appear back next month to set a date in July for her preliminary hearing.

Reyanna Villarreal, 25, who appeared Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando, is charged with one count of murder with allegations she used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

Villarreal was ordered to return to court July 25 to set a date for her preliminary hearing.

During that hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

Villarreal has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She remains in custody with bail set at $3 million.

She is charged with killing Jose Mendoza, 21, in a parking lot near a bar on the 22000 block of Roscoe Boulevard on March 5, Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer said last month.

She faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

