No one hurt in motorcycle versus bus collision

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

No one was hurt in a Tuesday morning traffic collision between a motorcycle and a city bus, first responders said.

The minor crash happened at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard about 7 a.m.

“There were no injuries,” said Lt. Doug Mohroff with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The bus had just departed its first stop and had five passengers on board at the time of the incident, said Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.

The motorcyclist reported no injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, Lujan said.

The passengers were transferred to another bus.

