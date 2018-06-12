Patriots Luncheon announces veteran honorees

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its honorees for the eighth annual Patriots Luncheon:

Aracely Jimenez, U.S. Army – Operation Iraqi Freedom

George Lindstrom, U.S. Marine Corps – Vietnam, Thailand

Tchicaya Missamou, U.S. Marine Corps – Operation Iraqi Freedom

Jose Montenegro, US Army – Operation Iraqi Freedom

Dee Nance, US Army, National Guard – Vietnam

Richard J. Ramsey, US Navy – World War II

Dennis Ray Witzel, US Army – Vietnam

The honorees were nominated by chamber members and local residents, and selected by a committee of veterans and business leaders, such as the CalVet Secretary, Dr. Vito Imbasciani.

“We are proud of this year’s honorees, having been selected from a larger than normal pool for nominations,” said Troy Hooper, chairman of the board for the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

“The Patriots Luncheon honors our veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country, but have been able to serve our valley’s business community, as well.”

The eighth annual Patriots Luncheon is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 12 at the Oaks Club in Valencia.

Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Vito Imbasciani will serve as the Honorary Chair of the eighth annual SCV Chamber of Commerce Patriots Luncheon, according to a recent statement from the chamber.

“We are honored to have Secretary Imbasciani as Honorary Chair,” said Troy Hooper, Chairman of the Board. “Secretary Imbasciani has a long history of what he has accomplished through his tenure as Secretary. The Santa Clarita Valley business community works hard to thank our veterans and we’re proud to salute them every year.”

Dr. Imbasciani was sworn in as Secretary of CalVet on Sep. 28, 2015, and leads a team of more than 3,400 staff serving the state’s nearly 1.7 million veterans.

“We have the largest population of veterans in the nation, including the largest population of LGBTQ veterans,” said Secretary Imbasciani. “Our mission is to serve and honor all California veterans by connecting them and their families with their earned benefits through education, advocacy and direct services.”

CalVet provides services to veterans who return home and on their path to an education, a career or home-ownership through the CalVet Loan program.

For more information, individual tickets, and sponsorship opportunities visit the chamber’s website at www.scvchamber.com.