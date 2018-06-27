Prelim pushed back for local woman accused of murder in fatal crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

For the second consecutive month, a Santa Clarita Valley woman facing several serious criminal charges in connection with a fatal traffic collision, including murder, has had her preliminary hearing pushed back.

Nicole Danielle Thibault, 28, appeared in the Pomona branch of Los Angeles Superior Court and was told to return next month to set a date for the prelim — the same thing she was told last month.

Thibault is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault connected to allegations that she stole a pickup truck and crashed it on the 210 Freeway, killing a Fontana man and injuring others.

Thibault was ordered to return to court on July 25 to set a date for her preliminary hearing, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s offices.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

In April, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty.

Thibault was formally charged with 14 felony counts in relation to the wrong-way driving traffic collision in January.

In their felony complaint filed against her, prosecutors allege she murdered Fontana resident Daniel Castillo. They also allege she attempted to murder six women and that she assaulted each of those women with a weapon, specifically, a silver-colored 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

They also allege Thibault committed an act of grand theft auto when she stole the pickup truck.

In their felony complaint, prosecutors recommended that Thibault’s bail remain set at $8 million.

