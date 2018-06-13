Racist comments allegedly made at Marine Corps Recruiting office probed as hate crime

By Jim Holt

31 mins ago

Local sheriff’s detectives are investigating what they believe is a hate crime committed Tuesday by a woman who was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing someone and causing fear.

The incident happened late Tuesday morning near the United States Marines Corps recruiting office on Valencia Boulevard at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested about 11:45 a.m.

“A person threatened someone at the Marine Corps Recruiting office,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“This is considered a hate crime since derogatory comments were directed at an African American recruiter,” he said, noting the threats were verbal and not physical.

Several people near the recruiting station, which is near the food court entrance to the mall, witnessed the barrage of comments made.

