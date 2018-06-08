Retired sheriff’s lieutenant charged with obstruction of justice

A retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant has been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly tipping off a massage parlor employee about upcoming law enforcement raids in exchange for sexual favors or gifts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

David Smith (dob 8/1/58) was charged in case BA468544 with one felony count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Greene of the Justice System Integrity Division is prosecuting the case.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith said he would conduct lawful inspections at massage parlors in West Hollywood. However, Smith is accused of paying for sex at two of the locations between 2016 and 2017. He also allegedly received gifts from a massage parlor employee.

In return, Smith is accused of checking to see whether law enforcement planned on raiding the employee’s location. On one occasion, Smith allegedly told the employee there may be law enforcement officers near the business and advised her she might want to close for the evening, according to the complaint.

If convicted as charged, Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in state prison or jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.