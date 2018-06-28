Santa Clarita named in top-10 U.S. cities with least amount of property crime

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita ranked among the top-10 cities in America to have the least number of property crimes per every thousand people.

The latest statistics were compiled by a California firm that crunched raw data collected in 2016 by the FBI.

Santa Clarita ranked 10th behind Simi Valley ranked 9th and Rialto, ranked 8th – the only California communities listed in the top 10.

The U.S. community with the least number of property crimes per 1,000 people was identified by as Lakewood Township, N.J., according to Aaron Gunderson, spokesman for the data analytic website, Reviews.org, which shared the data in a news release issued Thursday.

Santa Clarita’s favorable standing came as no surprise to local civic leaders.

“We are so thankful for our long-standing partnership with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and our local deputies who continue to go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Their engagement with our residents continues to be the driving force behind our success as one of the nation’s safest cities.”

Capt. Robert Lewis pointed to the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s “partnership with the community” as key in reducing crime.

“The policy of, ‘See something, say something’ now has the community calling us so that we are there quickly,” he said Thursday.

“Over the last couple of months, our deputies have been doing a good job,” he said. “And, we’ve increased our patrols to be more visible to identify.”

The SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan, has been “working diligently to achieve their goal of reducing crime and upholding Santa Clarita’s status as one of the nation’s safest communities.”

Local law enforcement achieves this goal with a three-pronged approach, she said: reducing criminal activity through continuous evaluation of crime trends and widespread law enforcement presence; utilizing technology to improve performance and maximize productivity; and developing and building strong, trusting relationships between the community and the local Sheriff’s Station.

Since the beginning of the year, the SCV Sheriff’s Station has seen “tremendous success,” Lujan said.

As of May, Part I crimes in the City have been down 22.7 percent from 2017 numbers. Including significant improvements to:

Robberies – down 13.7 percent

Burglaries – down 5.4 percent

Grand thefts auto – down 29.0 percent

Larceny thefts – down 30.6 percent.

Reviews.org ranked the cities by using FBI crime data to find the U.S. cities with the most and least amount of property crime, Gunderson explained in his news release.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt