Santa Clarita releases new street-sweeping schedule

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Beginning Monday, July 2, the city of Santa Clarita will modify the street sweeping schedule throughout all areas of the city.

As usual at this time of year, street sweeping will take place once per month following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., to help keep streets, and particularly gutters, clean and free of leaves and debris.

Each city maintained street is assigned one day per month.

For example, if a street is assigned Monday of Week One, that street would always be swept the first Monday of the calendar month. Tuesday of Week Two would always be the second Tuesday of the calendar month, and so on. The only exception to this schedule occurs on holidays, when trash service is delayed by one day.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street during street sweeping days to assist in the effectiveness of the operation. Residents are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn and tree trimmings, trash and debris, and move portable basketball hoops from the street during sweeping.

Additionally, it is important to not pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which is supplied by your trash service provider. This is to ensure that the street sweeping equipment does not become clogged, which would result in delays in the street sweeping service.

Each street will be swept once per month until the fall, when weekly service will resume. For more information, go to Santa-Clarita.com and search street sweeping for the scheduled daily sweeping routes, or call the City’s Public Works department at (661) 294-2520.