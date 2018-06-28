Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall continues with summer schedule

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall series continues its summer schedule in July with free artistic events.

Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend free shows and concerts on Thursdays in Old Town Newhall.

“We try to provide something for everyone,” said Lisa Potvin, one of Thursdays@Newhall’s organizers, “we have big, family-friendly events like “Game Night,” as well as other events that are geared toward an older audience.”

The schedule begins July 5 with Santa Clarita’s very own Kalakeke Pacific Island Dance Company taking the stage to bring Tahitian island culture to life at the monthly JAM Sessions event. The event is an opportunity to learn the fast-paced moves of Tahitian dance and listen to live music from Jason Arimoto and Friends at the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street, from 7-9 p.m.

Also on July 5, 10 performers will take the stage for 10 minutes each and share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music from 7-9 p.m. at the monthly 10 by 10 show at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street. Performances this month include juggling and comedy from Ivan Pecel; comedy from Billy O’Connor and Rachel McDowell; storytelling by Suzanne Whang, Mary-Margaret Martinez and Suzanne Weerts; magic with Glenndalf; music by Yvette Nacer and the Los Angeles Fifes and Drums; and screenings of short films “Uh…Salted” and “One Night in Taipei.”

July 12

On July 12, Game Night returns to Variety Night for a night of fun. From 7-9 p.m., grab your friends and family and head over to Main Street to take part in table-top games, life-size games, and much more.

At the same time, local musicians will take the stage over at The MAIN for Note by Note, a free music showcase presenting audiences with a variety of genres. Featured performers in July include Blake Baldwin, Luke Morin, Severin Browne and Medicine Hat. Artists interested in performing at Note by Note can learn more at ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.

July 19

Main Street will transform into a beach paradise at the SENSES Beach Party on July 19 from 7-10 p.m. Ride a wave on the mechanical surfboard or build a sandcastle in the 75 tons of sand that will cover half of Main Street, while “island tunes” play in the background, according to organizers. Truly embrace the beach vibes with a tropical drink from the on-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.

Along with the faux beach outing, Santa Clarita is hosting a pair of arts-related events, also in Newhall. Starting July 17, the art gallery at The MAIN will feature two exhibitions titled, “Don’t Listen to What They Say! Go See!” by artist Ryan Coursey, and “The Last Stand: Night Photography and Light Painting in the Mojave Desert,” by artist Ron Pinkerton. Then on the Thursday evening of the SENSES event, the community is also invited to a free art reception from 7-10 p.m for light snacks, music and a chance to meet Coursey and Pinkerton.

July 26

Thursdays@Newhall wraps up the month on July 26 with the ARTree Speaker Series inside The MAIN. The ARTree Speaker Series presents fascinating lectures and free-form discussions with influential artists and leaders who bring art, arts education, and exceptional projects to the Santa Clarita community.

Learn more about the speaker series by visiting ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/ARTree.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.