Saugus High to host class reunion

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The inaugural graduating class of Saugus High School has planned many activities for the upcoming weekend in an attempt to celebrate its 40th anniversary with as many class members as possible.

Earlier this year, Chair for the SHS Class of 1978 Reunion Committee Tina Landrum sent an ““impassioned plea to fellow classmates to get in touch and buy tickets to our upcoming reunion celebration.”

Today, all 1978 graduate classmates of Saugus High School have been invited to take a tour of the school this Friday.

“We will gather there at the outdoor stage at 1:30 p.m. and our tour will start from there,” said Danielle Cook Bryant, a 1978 graduate of SHS. The group is anticipating current ASB members to join so reunion members can share memories with them while being enlightened on the current activities of students.

Landrum shared she and the group are eager to celebrate being the very first class to graduate from Saugus High.

Big plans are in the works to offer each and every person who graduated a memorable weekend of fun reunion activities, Bryant added. The fun will begin on Friday afternoon with a tour of the Saugus High campus, followed later that evening with a non-hosted ice-breaker planned at The Dudes Brewing Co. in Valencia.

On Saturday, original class members are invited to meet up for coffee in preparation for the big event later that evening.

The Reunion party will be held at a private home from 6-11 p.m. The evening will include a catered meal from Stonefire Grill, an open wine and beer bar, dessert and DJ entertainment and dancing.

Ticket sales ended on June 1, but those interested should visit the Facebook page or contact saugushighclassof1978@gmail.com for more information.

On Sunday, everybody has been invited to pack picnic lunches, grab their lawn chairs and meet under the blue balloons to wrap up the weekend’s festivities with a family

All Saugus High alumni are welcome.