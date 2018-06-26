Sheriff seeks help in finding missing person

By Perry Smith

4 mins ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mohamed Tantawy, a Saugus resident.

He was last seen on June 25, 2018 at 6 p.m. at his home on the 21600 block of Roselee Court in the unincorporated area of Saugus.

The missing person suffers from Alzheimer’s and has not returned home and the family is concerned for his well being.

Tantawy is described as a 70 year-old White male, 5’8”tall, 170lbs, with short gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, brown shirt and brown shorts. The vehicle he is driving is a silver 2002 Lexus CA/4ZAP626 (pictured above).

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org