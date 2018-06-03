Spotlight Arts Center raises money over brews and family fun

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

As a community effort, Spotlight Arts Center organized its inaugural SummerFest fundraiser by Wolf Creek Brewery early Sunday evening.

“This is to showcase providing art classes for kids,” said Spotlight sponsor Stephanie Sewell from Pinot’s Palette. “It’s a way to get the name out, but it’s to raise money for kids first.”

Spotlight is a non-profit organization providing arts classes throughout the year. This fundraiser will provide funds to cover expenses needed to give children free tuition to take part in Spotlight classes and Dancing With Our Stars team.

Along with helping donate to the organization, visitors could make slime, drink Wolf Creek craft beers, help themselves to ice cream and have their faces painted.

Jonathan Rubin of Big Box Play provided boxes for younger guests to shapeshift and play with during the event.

“This is my retirement,” Rubin said, referring to working with kids and giving back to the community. He said his involvement with Spotlight’s fundraiser was a way to connect with people.

Local musical groups were set to perform, including the TemperMental and Safe Rides. Along with beer, visitors could help themselves to tacos, pretzels, Oreos and other snacks.

For more information, go to Spotlight Art Center's website.