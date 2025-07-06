Can I Have Chickens in Santa Clarita? 

Many homeowners who live in the city of Santa Clarita often have questions about what is, and what is not permissible to do on their property. One of the hottest questions recently making the rounds is: Can I have chickens in my backyard?

People with homes governed by Homeowners Associations have to deal with the community’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions as a separate set of rules and regulations that govern their community above and beyond what the city says is permissible. CC&Rs dictate how homeowners can use their property and what is expected of them within the community.

Jason Crawford, Santa Clarita director of community development, oversees the city’s Planning Division which can help residents navigate many questions they may have about property uses and permits.

“Folks should always feel free to reach out and ask questions,” said Crawford. “We are here to help. I know that the municipal code can be intimidating for people, but it’s really there to make sure that things are done safely and city staff are happy to help walk our residents and businesses through it.”

For more information, visit santaclarita.gov/planning/faqs or call (661) 259-2489.

Can I have chickens?

Santa Clarita Planning Manager Patrick Leclair and his team have provided The Signal with a number of answers to commonly asked questions by Santa Clarita residents.

On the question of chickens, Leclair said there is good news … and bad news.

Yes, you can have chickens, but only if your lot is large enough, and for most Santa Clarita residents, that answer is probably, “no.”

“The city’s animal-keeping ordinance varies on the number and type of animals being kept. In the case of chickens, they may be kept on properties with at least 15,000 square feet,” Leclair said.

Most residential lots in the city of Santa Clarita are less than 10,000 square feet.

How many dogs, cats can I have?

“For dogs and cats, you can have up to three dogs and six cats on a property up to one acre in size. Properties larger than an acre may have more animals depending on the size of the property,” said Leclair.

You can check the specific requirements for keeping chickens, cats, dogs, or other small animals at bit.ly/4lt5G2K.

Can I convert my garage to use as living space?

Converting a garage into additional living space is prohibited unless a replacement garage is constructed elsewhere. Accessory dwelling units are subject to separate requirements and should be discussed with a planner by phone or in person at the permit center.

You can reach a planner at the permit center at (661) 255-4330 or email [email protected].

The latest Santa Clarita building codes are based on the 2022 California Building Standards Code, with city-specific amendments, and became effective Jan. 1, 2023. These codes are updated every three years at the state level.

To view the 2022 Santa Clarita Building Code visit bit.ly/469ZKHF.

Can I run a business from my home?

The city allows specific commercial uses to operate from your home, as long as the business does not change the residential nature of the home. For example, a home office for a real estate business would be permitted, but a contractor’s yard at your home would not be permitted. For qualifying businesses, a Home Occupation Permit is required.

When will they fix the pothole on my street?

Potholes can be reported to the city through the online service request system available at the Resident Service Center. You can expect most potholes to be repaired within 48 hours.

The city cannot fix potholes they don’t know about, so take the initiative and report potholes at bit.ly/3IarhP1.

Do I really need a permit to build a patio cover?

Yes, a permit is required, but it’s easy to obtain and is typically issued while you wait. You must submit basic plans to the Planning Division and Building and Safety Division for review. Both are located in the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall, Suite 140, 23920 Valencia Blvd, Valencia 91355.

Can I replace my lawn with native plants?

Yes, turf is not required in a home’s front or rear yard. However, there are requirements for planting in collaboration with any hardscape or synthetic turf. It’s best to discuss your plans with the Planning Division at Santa Clarita City Hall prior to proceeding.

Visit the permit center City Hall. Their hours are 7:30 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

How high can I build my fence?

That depends on where the fence is located. Within the front 20 feet of the property, a fence can be either 42 inches high if it is solid (wood, block, or vinyl) or up to 48 inches if it is see-through (wrought iron or picket). This helps maintain the visibility of oncoming traffic for residents backing out of driveways. Along the side and rear property lines beyond the front yard, fences on residential properties may be up to six feet high. Plans may be submitted for review at the permit center for any fences or walls.

For any inquiries about the above topics, or any other zoning or development-related questions, please reach out to the Planning Division by phone at (661) 255-4330, by email at [email protected], or visit the Planning Division’s website at www.santaclarita.gov/planning. 