Students take home prize at the 52nd annual California Student Media Festival

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Two Hart district high schools represented the Santa Clarita Valley in the 52nd annual California Student Media Festival, an event hosted in partnership between PBS SoCal and Computer-Using Educators.

The productions of students at West Ranch and Saugus high schools were a small piece of the more than 200 projects that were entered into the festival, which officials said, “celebrates the innovative and exceptional multimedia projects produced by students from throughout California.”

Despite the odds, West Ranch was named a special category winner for its Outstanding Use of Music in the piece “Measure of Love,” while Saugus and its video on sports medicine were declared the winners of the Career and Technical Education and Coding Challenge categories.

The top student producers, their teachers and schools each had a chance to celebrate their victory during an awards show in Los Angeles last Saturday, when the two award-winning school received plaques, cash prizes, in-kind gifts from sponsors and a complimentary registration for either the CUE Spring or Fall Conference, as well as other goodies, according to officials.

The prizes will help support their media and technology courses, officials said. “As the nation’s oldest student media festival, the California Student Media Festival has awarded nearly $150,000 to schools throughout California.”