Thursdays@Newhall brings a new lineup of dancing, music and candy for June

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Thursdays@Newhall will continue into summer with more performances, exhibitions and panels in Old Town Newhall, according to a news release.

June 7

Beginning at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., the JAM Sessions will incorporate the Cha-Cha into their practices for attendees. They will be instructed by D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment and hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation. Performances will be at the Old Town Newhall Library.

At the same time there will be the 10 by 10 show, where 10 artists will give varying performances from short films to comedy to music. Performers include storytellers Katsy Chappell, Greg Cromer and Michael Dougherty; comedians Steve Saracino and Glenn Bolton; musicians Mark Christian, Tom Alfera and Ric Taylor; and magician Joshua Johnson. “Wedlocked,” a short film, will also be screened.

The 10 by 10 show will be located at The MAIN.

June 14

Variety Night will give visitors the first chance to take part in Game Night, at 7 p.m. A multitude of game options, from tabletop to tailgate, will fill up Main Street as the evening commences.

Note by Note will have its own set of performances at The MAIN. Musicians will be set to the tune of various genres, and performers include Jeff Mann, Christopher Ramirez, Tracy Lee Nelson and The New Mexican.

More info and applications about Note by Note can be reached at the Thursdays@Newhall website.

June 21

The Candyland SENSES Block Party will give visitors the chance to test their senses with multiple Candyland-themed displays, such as the Gingerbread Plum Trees and the Peppermint Woods. Accompanying this will be an onstreet bar hosted by Newhall Refinery.

“Toxikologie,” the new art exhibit featured at The MAIN, will focus on the intersection of innocence and human toxicity. The work presented is by artist Kitty Cutshall, and she will meet guests at a free reception.

June 28

The last event of the month will be a panel held by the New Heights Artist Development Series, titled “Variety is the Spice of Life: How to Develop Multiple Creative Outlets.” Artists will explain how they were able to monetize the differing ways in which they express themselves through their work. Panelists include Jennifer Fischer, Susan Lee and Ian Johnston.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, check out http://thursdaysatnewhall.com or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.