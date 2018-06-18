TMU Insider: Master’s gym gets new look, baseball alums moving up

By Mason Nesbitt, Contributor

1 min ago

When The Master’s University Athletic Director Kelvin Starr saw the refinished playing surface inside TMU’s gymnasium, you might say he was, well, floored.

“Could not be happier with how the gym floor turned out,” said Starr, who also serves as the Mustangs men’s basketball coach. “It looks like a brand-new gym. I love the simple, clean design.”

The floor was sanded down to bare wood before it was rebranded with new logos, graphics and game lines. The school’s “M” rests at center court with a Mustang head on the north and south ends.

The floor was finished ahead of its June 1 target date, in time to host hundreds of youth campers over the next two months.

Mustang promoted to Double-A

The San Francisco Giants promoted Master’s alum Conner Menez to Double-A Richmond last week, where he posted six shutout innings in his Flying Squirrels debut on Saturday. He struck out four, walked two and allowed three hits. He retired the final 14 batters he faced.

Menez, a 14th round pick in 2016, had been with the High-A San Jose Giants. He posted a 4.83 ERA in 11 starts for San Jose and threw seven stellar innings in a spot start at Triple-A on May 31.

“That was the best game of my life,” Menez said. It might have led to his call-up.

The Flying Squirrels are based in Richmond, Virginia. As of Monday morning, they sat in fourth place of the Eastern League Western Division at 34-32.

The Eastern League features such high-profile prospects as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (New Hampshire Fisher Cats) and Tim Tebow (Binghamton Rumble Ponies).

Two Mustang alums sign with MLB teams

Master’s alum Preston White signed with the San Francisco Giants last week after the team picked him in the 24th round of this month’s MLB Draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander, who touched 97 MPH this season, said he will begin his pro career in the Arizona League (rookie ball), which was set to begin play this week.

“It’s exciting, but there are a bunch of guys here and a lot of work to be done,” White said.

In 26 appearances as a junior in 2018, White held a 3.43 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 14 walks. He led the team with six saves.

Elsewhere, TMU graduate David Sheaffer, who transferred to the University of North Carolina Wilmington before the 2018 season to pursue an international MBA program, signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners this month. He will begin his pro career in the Arizona League.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Mariners organization,” Sheaffer said.

In three seasons at Master’s, Sheaffer hit .273 with 11 home runs and 128 RBIs, helping lead the Mustangs to the NAIA World Series in 2016 and 2017.

At Wilmington, an NCAA Division 1 program, Sheaffer ended the year on a six-game hitting streak and finished with three home runs and 18 RBIs. The Seahawks went 39-23 and won two games in an NCAA tournament regional before being eliminated by South Carolina.

Still time to sign up for youth camps

Master’s offers volleyball, baseball, basketball and soccer camps for kids ages 6 to 14 (9-18 for volleyball) at various times over the next two months. Visit GoMustangs.com for more info.

