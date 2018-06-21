Two hurt in 4-vehicle Newhall crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two people, at least one of them a child, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital following a four-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Lyons Avenue near Newhall Avenue and the Department of Motor Vehicles building.

Paramedics responded to reports of people possibly trapped inside a vehicle, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This was a 911 call with (Santa Clarita Valley) Sheriff responding for a four-vehicle traffic collision, no fire,” he said.

Paramedics found no one trapped but provided medical treatment to at least two people.

Two patients were taken by ambulance to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

