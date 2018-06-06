University News

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, MA

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Cameron Williams of Valencia, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in electrical and computer engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2018 semester.

A total of 1,474 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2018 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY

Hayley Critchfield of Canyon Country, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marist College the weekend of May 18.

Located on the banks of the historic Hudson River and at its Florence, Italy campus, Marist College is a comprehensive, independent institution grounded in the liberal arts. Its mission is to “help students develop the intellect, character, and skills required for enlightened, ethical, and productive lives in the global community of the 21st century.”

Marist educates approximately 5,000 traditional-age undergraduate students and 1,400 adult and graduate students in 47 undergraduate majors and numerous graduate programs, including fully online MBA, MPA, MS, and MA degrees.

Union University, Jackson, TN

Six hundred seventy-one students graduated from Union University May 19 during fall commencement services of the 193rd graduating class at Oman Arena.

Christine Jones, Santa Clarita received a Master of Social Work, Social Work

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

August McClenahan of Valencia is among 147 undergraduates who have been awarded stipends by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

McClenahan, a physics, mathematics and mechanical engineering major, will participate in the project “Building Fast and Accurate Heat Transfer Simulations for Metal 3-D printing” as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program, which supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Undergraduate students receive a stipend of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

The students also will have opportunities to participate in mentoring workshops and activities with undergraduates from other institutions who are participating in Nebraska’s Summer Research Program. In August, both groups of students will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium.

Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL

Emily Morris of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University for the recently completed spring 2018 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts University offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership.

