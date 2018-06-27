University News June 27, 2018

Baylor University, Waco, TX

More than 4,000 Baylor University students were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the 2018 spring semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Jacob Cuevas Stevenson Ranch, College of Arts and Sciences

Loren C May Valencia, School of Education

Dean College, Franklin, MA

Dean College is pleased to announce that Emily Lowrie of Santa Clarita has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO

Courtney Chrzas of Stevenson Ranch has received the degree Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, from the University of Northern Colorado during spring 2018 commencement ceremonies held on May 4-5.

University of San Diego, San Diego, CA

The following students graduated from the University of San Diego on May 27.

Kurtis Anderschat of Valencia. Anderschat earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Real Estate.

Carissa Costanzo of Newhall. Costanzo earned a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy.

Delaney Ditello of Valencia. Ditello earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

Sarah Ellias of Valencia. Ellias earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics. Ellias graduated magna cum laude.

Ana Cecilia Fuentes of Santa Clarita. Fuentes earned a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy.

Deven Fuselier of Canyon Country. Fuselier earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Addison Jackson of Stevenson Ranch. Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. Jackson graduated magna cum laude.

Andrew Mulhausen of Newhall. Mulhausen earned a bachelor’s degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering. Mulhausen completed the requirements for graduation in January of this year.

Nathan Peters of Valencia. Peters earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology.

Miranda Rappoldt of Valencia. Rappoldt earned a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Dominique Shank of Valencia. Shank earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Shank graduated magna cum laude.

David Smith of Valencia. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing.

Rachel Truong of Valencia. Truong earned a bachelor’s degree in English. Truong graduated magna cum laude. Truong participated in the university’s Honors Program designed to provide smart, passionate and engaged students with challenges and opportunities to allow them to achieve their intellectual goals. The program emphasizes teaching excellence, small seminar-style classes, and a core curriculum of innovative courses.

