Varieties of food and apparel on display at Boots and Brews

By Ryan Mancini

2 mins ago

Central Park played host to the second annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Santa Clarita on Saturday.

Guests arrived with their cowboy hats and boots while sampling various servings of barbecue and beer at multiple vending stations around the park. Stephanie Martin of It’s In the Sauce, from Texas, said word of mouth is the best thing at events such as Boots & Brews.

“My uncle does a lot of events like this,” she said, referring to It’s In the Sauce’s owner. “He reaches out so he can be a part of the community, and he comes where people love to eat and can sample different flavors of food.”

Reagan Sunglasses and Patriotic Apparel was another vendor guests could check out. Owned by Reagan Levant, all products carried a patriotic quality to them, specifically the American flag.

“I really love the USA, so everything I sell, at least on the apparel side, is all USA-themed,” he said. This included caps, kimonos, ponchos, socks and especially sunglasses. Levant said the event was an amazing to showcase country styles and themes with food, jewelry, clothes and other miscellaneous items.

“Good people, good spirits and more important, good music,” said Levant.

Musicians lined up to perform included Tyler Rich, Lindsey Eli, Eric Paslay, Jerrod Niemann and Randy Houser.

Guest Marie Garcia said she was trying to get her children into the music offered at Boots and Brews, adding that they were waiting to listen to Rich and Houser.

“No matter where you’re at, you can hear it,” she said.