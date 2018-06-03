VIDEO: Students with special needs treated to Hollywood-themed prom
By Austin Dave
2 mins ago

Students with special needs were honored with a prom of their own Friday night at Crossroads Community Church thanks to volunteers from Real Life Church and RLC Outreach. They were paired with dates and given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

2018 A Night to Remember

Students with special needs were honored with a prom of their own last night at Crossroads Community Church courtesy of volunteers from Real Life Church and RLC Outreach. They were paired with dates and given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Posted by Austin Dave on Saturday, June 2, 2018

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

2018 A Night to Remember

Students with special needs were honored with a prom of their own last night at Crossroads Community Church courtesy of volunteers from Real Life Church and RLC Outreach. They were paired with dates and given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Posted by Austin Dave on Saturday, June 2, 2018

VIDEO: Students with special needs treated to Hollywood-themed prom

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

Students with special needs were honored with a prom of their own Friday night at Crossroads Community Church thanks to volunteers from Real Life Church and RLC Outreach. They were paired with dates and given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.