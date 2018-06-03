Students with special needs were honored with a prom of their own Friday night at Crossroads Community Church thanks to volunteers from Real Life Church and RLC Outreach. They were paired with dates and given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
2018 A Night to Remember
VIDEO: Students with special needs treated to Hollywood-themed prom
About the author
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.