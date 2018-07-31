40 Under Forty nomination deadline approaching

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Signal Staff Writer

In just over three months, the next set of young leaders will be recognized for this year’s Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty.

Anyone interested in submitting a nomination has until Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The ninth annual event is designed to recognize “outstanding young professionals and community leaders” in the area, as noted in the 40 Under Forty website.

Organizers encouraged community members to nominate their neighbors who’ve accomplished something of note before going over the proverbial hill.

“There’s no set parameter for nominating someone except for honoring someone they feel has impacted them,” said Sharlene Duzick, one of the event’s organizers for the JCI Santa Clarita Valley, which hosts the event. “It could be someone who’s accomplished great things in their careers or someone who overcame trials and tribulations.”

The JCI, Junior Chamber International Santa Clarita, also known as the Jaycees, is a local organization focused on leadership development for young adults, holds the event along with the Magazine of Santa Clarita.

Nominees must meet a series of requirements, such as serve in a leadership role, submit two letters of recommendation and not be a past honoree.

Past honorees include people such as Andrew Skinner, who founded the Triumph Foundation after he was paralyzed in a snowboarding accident in 2004. The Triumph Foundation aids people of all ages with spinal cord injuries, and disorders gain the strength they need.

Nominees must either live or work in regions within the Santa Clarita Valley or the Antelope and San Fernando valleys.

According to SCV 40 Under Forty, honorees can benefit from a free year membership to JCI Santa Clarita, an award plaque and more.

So far, a total of 80 submissions have been received. Duzick said the goal is to surpass last year’s tally of 100 nominees.

To nominate, visit SCV 40 Under Forty.