Alleged carjacking suspect thwarted by driver

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman driving near Hasley Canyon Park in Castaic warded off a would-be carjacker who allegedly tried to steal her car Friday, deputies said.

Instead, the woman — who was not injured in the incident — called Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and provided them with a description of the suspect.

Deputies responded, finding a man whom they say matched the description, and made an arrest.

“A woman was at Hasley Canyon Park when a white, male adult between 35 and 38 years old tried to get in her car to steal it,” Lt. Leo Bauer said.

The car targeted by the suspect was a white Toyota Camry.

The would-be carjacker, reportedly, told the woman to keep driving but, instead, she kicked him out the car.

Bauer said deputies are investigating these and other reports surrounding the incident.

The would-be carjacker fled, but not until the victimized woman got a look at him and shared that information with deputies.

Once deputies arrived at the park and located a man matching the description, the woman “positively identified the suspect,” Bauer said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking, Bauer said, noting if deputies confirm reports that a child was in the car at the time of the incident, then child endangerment charges could be added to the arrest.

