Betty Arenson: Truth Doesn’t Matter to Democrats Seeking to Oust Rep. Knight

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Kenneth Hurst besmirched Rep. Steve Knight in his June 28 letter, “Knight’s Silence on Administration Immigration Policy Was Alarming.”

With that, Hurst states this “…speaks volumes about his character.”

To set the record straight, here are Knight’s comments on the subject as printed in The Signal of June 19:

“I understand that our country’s immigration system is in dire need of reform and I absolutely oppose the practice of separating children from their parents at the border,” the congressman said. “Right now, I am actively working with my colleagues on legislation that would end this practice. Additionally, I am pursuing solutions that will strengthen security along the southern border as well as provide a permanent solution for DACA recipients.

“(The issue) has risen to the forefront over the last month or so because of this general zero-tolerance policy,” he said. “We believe border security should be tightened. We believe in the rule of law, but we also believe you can do this humanely.”

Further, The Signal reported that legislation was pending and, “Knight is currently waiting on the legislative counsel to formally introduce the bill with other representatives.”

This is one more example of Democrats’ thirst to win the 25th Congressional District seat in November’s mid-term election currently held by Knight. Truth doesn’t matter.

Betty Arenson

Valencia