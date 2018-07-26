Big Rig catches fire in Castaic, honeydew melons burn

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A big rig loaded with honeydew melons caught fire in Castaic late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports from motorists of a truck on fire on The Old Road at Sloan Canyon Road.

“It was a well-involved fire of a big rig,” Supervisor Art Marrujo, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Although firefighters extinguished the blaze promptly, several firefighters pulled smoking produce from the charred truck.

Charred honeydew melons rolled onto the roadway as firefighters tried to make sure the fire was completely out.

“They’re still out there working,” Marrujo said shortly after 6 p.m.

