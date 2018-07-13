Big rigs collide near Templin Highway, two I-5 lanes shut down

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two big rigs collided near Templin Highway late Thursday night, sending one truck crashing into the center divider, where it caught fire, and the other truck onto the right shoulder, where it flipped onto and split from its trailer.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The collision happened about 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Templin Highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman said.

Twelve hours after the crash, traffic through the crash scene remained limited to the two center lanes, with the fast lane and slow lanes closed.

“One truck overturned on the right shoulder and the other truck ended up in the center divider, fully engulfed in flames,” Priessman said.

An estimated 150-200 gallons of a petroleum-based liquid described by first responders as an oil and water mix escaped from the 6,000-gallon tanker being hauled.

“It (spill) never entered the storm drains,” Priessman said. “It remained on the pavement.”

Caltrans workers called to the scene finished their cleanup at 9:22 a.m., he said.

Firefighting units from more than half a dozen stations were dispatched. to the burning big rig, Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

At least one of the Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials units responded to the spill.

“This is a minor HazMat spill,” Priessman said.

No drinking water was impacted by the crash, according to reports of the Hazardous Materials Spill Report compiled by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

