Blues Society performs for veterans and residents
Styxx Marshall and the Grandstand Allstars perform before a growing crowd at the American Legion Post. Ryan Mancini/ The Signal
By Ryan Mancini
1 min ago

With a live band and staying cool, the Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society held its monthly blues jam at American Legion Post 507 Sunday evening.

At this point in the 2018 lineup, Styxx Marshall and the Grandstand Allstars performed for veterans and residents coming for music, snacks and fun. At this point in the 2018 lineup, Styxx Marshall and the Grandstand Allstars performed for veterans and residents coming for music, snacks and fun. Performances occur on the second Sunday of each month except August.

“We’re keeping the blues alive,” said Blues Society president Chuck Strong. “We have a bunch of veterans that play, different guys, and I get contacted from time to time from veterans.”

As the grandson of a veteran, Strong said that while Sunday’s performers were not a veteran band, he wants veteran bands to reach out and perform at the post.

The post has been a home for the Blues Society, and even with the upcoming board election in August, Strong said the performances will continue with himself at the helm or somebody else in charge.

He added that there is a proposed expansion of the organization to include a children’s band to mirror the same efforts of their affiliate, the international nonprofit organization The Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tenn.

For more information and if you want to contact the Blues Society, go to their website.

