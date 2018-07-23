Bridge to Home reopens for extreme heat wave this week

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Bridge to Home plans to open in the afternoons for the city’s homeless population from Monday through Friday this week, to offer shelter from the Santa Clarita Valley’s heat wave.

The nonprofit that operates the city’s seasonal homeless shelter will provide a cool place for people to reside from noon until 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. It will run on Friday from noon until 8:30 p.m. as temperatures rise to over 100 degrees in the area.

The regular dinner service, Feeding It Forward, will be served on its usual evenings Tuesday until Friday.

Donations of water, ice and snacks are needed for these additional shelter days, said Peggy Edwards, interim executive director and president of the Bridge to Home board of directors.

In addition, volunteers are also needed to assist and may contact Olga Ruiz at olga.ruiz@btohome.org. Donated items can be delivered to the Bridge to Home Shelter on Drayton Street after noon and at the administrative office located at 23752 Newhall Ave. before noon.

Temperatures in the SCV are expected to range from 100 to 111 this week.

For future days, when temperatures are forecasted to be above 99 degrees, Bridge to Home plans to open the shelter to provide further relief, Edwards said.

The homeless shelter runs full time from November to March, but Edwards said plans are to have a year-round shelter “as soon as possible.”