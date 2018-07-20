Car plunges 320 feet off cliff, motorist airlifted to safety

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A motorist ejected from his vehicle as it plunged more than 300 feet over the side of a cliff near Templin Highway was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Friday morning.

The solo-vehicle incident happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. when a vehicle travelling northbound on Interstate 5 left the freeway, just south of Templin, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said.

“This vehicle went down 320 feet,” he said. “ The tow truck driver said (the vehicle) was unrecoverable.”

CHP shut down all lanes of the northbound I-5 for about 10 minutes to allow a Los Angeles County Fire Department rescue helicopter to land on the freeway.

At 9:40 a.m., paramedics treated the injured driver and transferred him to the helicopter.

“One patient was airlifted at 9:55 a.m.,” Heidy Kuang, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said, identifying the vehicle as a pickup truck.

CHP officers kept the freeway’s number 4 lane — commonly referred to as the slow lane – closed for “a while,” Greengard said, noting that by 10:30 a.m. all lanes were open to traffic.

Regarding the truck, Greengard said CHP officers normally mark the “unrecoverable” vehicle with red or orange paint to indicate they’ve investigated the crash.

