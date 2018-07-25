Church fire in Val Verde knocked down in 20 minutes

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A fire broke out in the basement of a Val Verde church Wednesday morning, triggering a response by firefighters who extinguished the fire within about 20 minutes.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m., light smoke was seen coming from the New Life Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, on Morningside Drive at Hunstock Street.

“Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the basement,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“They reported knockdown of the fire at 9:08 a.m.,” he said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm that went off at the church just seconds before the fire was detected.

“A burglary alarm went off initially,” Lt. Leo Bauer said. “We updated the call to a fire in the basement.

“We started rolling on that (alarm) initially and then upgraded it,” he said.

