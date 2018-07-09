Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program could save your life

By Vanessa Lourenco

1 min ago

Be prepared: That’s the message the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to have, with a seemingly year-round potential for natural hazards surrounding the SCV much like the greenbelt that surrounds the city.

To that end, the Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program will educate participants by recognizing what to do in the event of a disaster, according to Donna Nuzzi, emergency services supervisor for the city of Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County firefighters will help instruct the program relating situational emergencies to the training, with other volunteers such as, emergency management officials, first responders and trained volunteers.

“Families will now have further insight and better preparation for hazards,” said Nuzzi. “This is not a First Aid course, but recognizing potential hazards, utilizing available resources and learning Simple Triage and Rapid Treatment.”

The CERT program has been around since 1997, and was developed in the mid-80s by the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Their goal is to inform families and strengthen the safety in the community.

During this course, participants are expected to attend seven weekly classes, each being three hours for three consecutive Saturdays. The program runs from Sept. 8-22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register or have any further information, visit the city of Santa Clarita’s website at santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-community-services-and-open-space/emergency-management/cert-program.