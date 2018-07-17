Counting down the days for Castaic High

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

With 394 days, 18 hours and 48 minutes left until the grand opening of the long-awaited Castaic High School, according to the official counter, the William S. Hart Union High School District and Spirit Holding, the developers of Castaic High School, will host a community kick-off event from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 3, to celebrate the one year countdown of the community’s newest school.

The upcoming ceremony is part of a larger effort to rally the community around the new school prior to the opening, according to previous reports. The $126.2 million project will sit on a 200-acre site at the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Canyon Hill Road and is scheduled to open to the ninth-graders of Castaic in August 2019.

“We’re making great progress on the construction of Castaic’s new high school,” said Randy Wrage, the development’s project manager. “I’m delighted to share our progress with the community as we count down to the school’s grand opening in 2019.”

The ceremony will take place at the site of the new high school in Castaic, according to the developers, and will include a short presentation from Wrage and Castaic High’s founding Principal Melanie Hagmag, who began July 1, despite the school’s ongoing construction status.

Several other activities are also planned for the event, officials said, including a suggestion box that’s open to anyone with an idea for Castaic High’s mascot and school colors.

Hagman is “excited to work with Castaic students, parents and community members to embark on the journey of opening a community-based school,” a spokesman said in a news release. To attend the event, visit Eventbrite at bit.ly/2mkm0qZ or learn more about the Castaic High School project by visiting castaichighproject.com.