Detectives seek public’s help finding missing Stevenson Ranch man

By News Release

5 mins ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Weiss, a Stevenson Ranch resident. He was last seen leaving his residence on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Mr. Weiss is described as a 21-year-old male Asian, 5’ 11” tall, 120lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and gray/ black shoes.

His family is very concerned for his wellbeing, and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information