Fil-Am Cultural Show in Santa Clarita

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Zony Gordon, Santa Clarita Contributor

Dazzling choreography and great musical entertainment awaits Santa Clarita on Saturday, August 25 at 5 p.m., during the much-awaited “Kultura Pilipinas, Celebrating the History of Philippine Cultural Dances” at the West Ranch High School Theatre in Valencia.

The Filipino-American Association of SCV (Fil-Am of SCV) is gearing up for its biggest Dance and Musical event of the year, organized by its FACE committee (Fil-Am Academic & Cultural Enhancement) and chaired by Myra Miranda, with committee members Daisy Dorotheo, Zony Gordon, Verna Arguelles, Josie Maglalang (Fil-Am president) and Emie Carrillo. This cultural show is made possible in partnership with Santa Clarita’s SCV International Program, where Sariaya, a city in the Philippines is one of its sister cities.

The Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts, a well-known dance troupe in Los Angeles will interpret the history of Philippine dance and culture through intricate and romantic dances like “Singkil, Pandanggo sa Ilaw”, and the world-famous “Tinikling”. Fil-Am of SCV is proud to partner with Malaya in showcasing our true and authentic Philippine history of cultural dances. As Fil-am president Josie Maglalang mentioned, “Learning our culture and identity thru dance brings us together towards a common goal”

The show includes musical performances by Claire Estrella, Elisha Soronio and Joseph Sese who will serenade the audience with popular Filipino songs, accompanied by pianist Verna Arguellas, guitarist Marco Soronio and Rondalla instrumentalist, Nolan Carreon.

Tickets are available at $50 for VIP and $25 for general admission. West Ranch High School Theatre is located at 26255 Valencia Blvd, Valencia. For ticket inquiries or purchase, call Cecile Ocampo (818) 439-9392; Zeny Justiniano (661) 645-0948; and Josie Maglalang (661) 607-5665.

This event will benefit Fil-Am of SCV’s Scholarship Program and SCVIP’s Sister City Program for Sariaya City, Philippines.