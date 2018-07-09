Fire officials: Weekend attic fire in Saugus was accidental

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fire officials are looking into a fire that broke out Saturday inside the attic of a house in Saugus. The fire is suspected to be “accidental,” at this point, officials said.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gibson Place, near Paragon Drive, in Saugus about 4 a.m. Saturday, Inspector David Michel said.

“The first response team reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the attic,” he said.

All occupants of the house were outside when firefighters arrived.

“This was an aggressive fire attack,” Michel said. The fire was extinguished at 4:30 a.m.

There was no report of injury.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt