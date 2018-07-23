Hart appoints transportation director

By Brennon Dixson

The William S. Hart Union High School District appointed an alumnus as its new director of transportation.

Brad Renison, who previously held the position of interim director of transportation, is the new head of the Hart district’s Transportation Department after being unanimously approved during Wednesday’s meeting of the governing board.

“I think he’s very qualified for the position,” said Michael Vierra, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Once again, congratulations on being named director of transportation.”

Prior to working in the Hart district, Renison was a Marine who found employment as a mechanic in both the Antelope Valley and Eastside Union school districts from 1992-95, Vierra said at the meeting.

Renison began his career in the Hart district in 1995 as a mechanic, and, in 2010, he was promoted to lead mechanic where he coordinated maintenance and the repair of vehicles, supported the transportation department and also supervised the work of district mechanics, Vierra said.

In 2014, Renison was promoted to transportation shop supervisor where he planned, supervised and performed mechanical maintenance and repairs of district buses, vehicles, machinery and equipment.

The district’s newest transportation director was in attendance at Thursday’s district meeting to introduce himself to the community, along with Sequoia’s new administrator.

After receiving approval from the board, Renison introduced his wife Terri Renison, a former district employee.

“I would have invited my entire family; however, that would have resulted in a very expensive late night dinner bill for myself,” said Renison, as the crowd burst into laughter.