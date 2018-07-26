Heat alert for Santa Clarita Valley extended through next week

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

By Tammy Murga | Signal Staff Writer

L.A. County health officials are once again extending a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley, which is now expected to last into early next week.

Highs near 106 degrees are expected for the remainder of the week, dropping just a few digits with temperatures ranging from 100 and 102 into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperatures and long-lasting heat are caused by “high pressure, which causes the air in the area to sink and compress. This makes the air hot,” said NWS spokesperson Keilay Delerme. “Cooler temperatures are not expected anytime soon.”

Anyone partaking in outdoor activities, older adults, caretakers of infants and children, and those sensitive to the heat should especially take the necessary precautions during severe weather conditions.

“When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said L.A. County interim health officer Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser.

The county advises to schedule outdoor practices during “very early or very late” hours in the day as one way to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Additional tips include:

Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine and alcohol and instead, consume water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks.

Do not leave pets outside in the sun, a garage or an unattended vehicle, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open.

Pay attention to signs of dehydration, such as dizziness, fatigue, faintness, and headaches. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler, shaded place and hydrate.

During peak heat hours stay in air-conditioned areas such as one’s home or cooling centers.

Cooling Centers

Santa Clarita Old Town Public Library

24500 Main Street

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

Santa Clarita Public Library (Canyon Country)

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 250-3301

Santa Clarita Public Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

(661) 259-8332

SCV Senior Center

22900 Market Street

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-9444

Acton Agua Dulce Library

33792 Crown Valley Rd.

Acton, CA 93510

(661) 269-7101