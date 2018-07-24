Hill headquarters moves to Stevenson Ranch

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Katie Hill, the Democratic challenger in the 25th Congressional District race, has opened a new campaign office in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Katie Hill For Congress team celebrated the opening of the space Sunday with a party of about 80 people, Hill said.

Since finishing in the top two in the June primary against Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, Hill’s team has seen a large surge in volunteers, she said Monday.

“There wasn’t even room for parking in our old space during our first post-primary canvas,” she said. “The line was out the door. I had to park two blocks away.

“We’re super excited to be here,” she said of the headquarters, which has more than double the space of the previous office on Lyons Avenue.

“Previously, we were in one room,” she said. “Now this feels like we’ve moved on to the next phase. We have the space to launch new events, and we have room for all of the volunteers who’ve come by.”

The location on The Old Road appealed to her campaign team because of its central location in proximity to the freeway, Hill said. It was also owned by the same landlord on Lyons Avenue, which Hill said was an advantage in securing a place for a good deal.

“The No. 1 goal that comes out of this office is being able to be face-to-face with volunteers,” she said. “We want people to know this is the race where their vote is going to count way more.”

The office will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the summer, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the fall.

On the first day of the opening, the Hill campaign sent out 80 volunteers in the morning and 100 in the afternoon, said campaign manager Zack Czajkowski. As the campaign expects more people to come by in the upcoming months, they are trying to “scale up the volume.”

“We really are trying to reach every person and make sure they know our message,” he said. “This new place allows us to be volunteer-driven.”

The office is located at 25269 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch.