Illegally dumped garbage filling dumpsters near Neenach

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

For three days, in triple-digit heat, volunteers in Neenach have been removing trash dumped illegally between Neenach and Gorman, filling more dumpsters than they initially thought they needed.

“The Board of Supervisors voted two weeks ago on a motion by our Fifth District Supervisor to combat illegal dumping, so we are trying to set an example along SR-138 and Lancaster Road,” Neenach Town Council President Paul Henreid said in an email Tuesday.

“Our long-term goal is to get the government (Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and Caltrans) to clean up along public roads,” Henreid said.

Calling themselves The Los Angeles County Illegal Dumping Task Force, the Neenach-based group placed a free trash dumpster at Neenach Market & Gas last week for cleanup efforts that end Friday.

The band of volunteers — loading mattresses, building supplies, cat climbers and other discarded trash — learned quickly that they needed more dumpsters.

Jeff Zimmerman, who regularly sends photographs to The Signal, has been one of the volunteers.

“Fighting sweltering heat, five members of the community took to the Neenach area and sensitive areas around transitional habitat land and picked up another eight truckloads of garbage,” he wrote in an email.

“A Los Angeles County (sheriff’s) deputy also showed us another massive dump site at Avenue B and 235th Street West,” he wrote. “The site is absolutely horrible.”

Among the trash collected were 30 discarded tires.

On Friday, the group plans on picking up litter specifically along Highway 138.

