Jury to continue deliberating Monday in child sex case

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Monday morning in the trial of Jon Heely, former director of music publishing for Disney, who in February was ordered to stand trial on charges of lewd acts with a child.

“The jury is coming back Monday morning to continue deliberations,” said Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, noting the process began Friday morning.

After a four-day trial at the San Fernando Superior Court — two days for prosecutors, two days for the defense — wrapped up Thursday with closing arguments presented that morning.

Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, was held to answer Feb. 28 for three felony counts of lewd act upon a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

Heely is charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006-10, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted as charged, Heely faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt