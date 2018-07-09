Last days of Whittaker-Bermite cleanup explained Wednesday

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Cleanup of nearly 1,000 acres of Whittaker-Bermite land at the heart of Santa Clarita is still expected to be completed by the end of the year, and details of the cleanup’s last days are scheduled to be presented Wednesday.

Two updates — both given by the man who has overseen the cleanup for several years — are scheduled to take place 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Clarita City Hall and then again at an evening meeting of the Whittaker Bermite Citizens’ Advisory Group.

Jose Diaz, project manager of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, a division of the state Environmental Protection Agency, is slated to update both groups.

The CAG meeting is scheduled to take place 7-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

