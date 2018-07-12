Magic Mountain debuts record-breaking pendulum ride

By Cory Rubin

Six Flags Magic Mountain debuted its newest addition to its long list of thrill attractions Thursday morning: CraZanity, a 175-foot-tall pendulum ride that reaches speeds of 75 mph, and is touted as the tallest and fastest such ride in the world.

“Six Flags is known worldwide for the biggest and best thrills, bar none, and the record-breaking CraZanity ride delivers a crazy, high-adrenaline experience very different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” said Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman.

The ride debuted to confetti and an inaugural ride by members of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.

“[They] have been our official first riders for every new ride launch for as long as I can remember,” said Thurman.

CraZanity is a part of a revitalization of the park’s back area and is the cornerstone for a newly themed boardwalk area.