Magic Mountain debuts record-breaking pendulum ride
Kids from the Boys & Girls Club take the first official ride on Six Flags Magic Mountain's newest ride, CraZanity. CraZanity is a 17-story tall pendulum ride that reaches speeds up to 75 miles per hour. Cory Rubin/ The Signal
By Cory Rubin
23 mins ago

Six Flags Magic Mountain debuted its newest addition to its long list of thrill attractions Thursday morning: CraZanity, a 175-foot-tall pendulum ride that reaches speeds of 75 mph, and is touted as the tallest and fastest such ride in the world.

“Six Flags is known worldwide for the biggest and best thrills, bar none, and the record-breaking CraZanity ride delivers a crazy, high-adrenaline experience very different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” said Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman.

 

The ride debuted to confetti and an inaugural ride by members of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.

“[They] have been our official first riders for every new ride launch for as long as I can remember,” said Thurman.

 

CraZanity is a part of a revitalization of the park’s back area and is the cornerstone for a newly themed boardwalk area.

Cory Rubin

Cory Rubin

Cory is a life-long resident of Santa Clarita. The Canyon High School and College of the Canyons grad is an avid sports fan and he can often be found spending his Saturdays calling or filming the races at local race tracks.

