McRory buys Einstein building

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

McRory Pediatric Services, which currently operates medical offices in Santa Clarita, is expanding operations with the purchase of a new building, a local real estate executive said Friday.

The former site of the Albert Einstein Academy of the Letters, Arts and Science recently closed escrow, according to Yair Haimoff, executive managing director of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, which started business this year.

The deal, which was valued at approximately $6 million, was one of the smoothest transactions that Haimoff had ever been a part of, he said Friday,not long after escrow closed. What helped was that there was a motivated buyer, in McRory, which was looking to grow its operations, and a motivated seller, which was the lender for the previous owner, he said.

A representative from McRory Pediatrics was not immediately available Friday afternoon, when The Signal learned of the transaction.

Einstein Academy announced its plans to close recently after it was denied a continuation of its charter.