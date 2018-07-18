‘Mural’ spray painting of park buildings ends with arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 31-year-old Saugus woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly spray-painting a mural of graffiti on three buildings at Santa Clarita Park.

About 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports from workers at the park on Seco Canyon Road, north of Decoro Drive of a woman spray painting buildings, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“An eyewitness told deputies they saw a woman with several cans of spray paint, and that she was spray painting a mural over three walls,” she said.

“The building that was spray painted was the main public building located in the park,” Kevin Strauss, spokesman for the City of Santa Clarita said Wednesday.

Santa Clarita Park Aquatics Center staff approached the woman, who refused to leave her vehicle, officials said.

“The employees asked her if she was authorized to spray paint, and she said, ‘No.’ The woman then packed up her stuff and took off,” Miller said.

Eyewitnesses gave a description of the car and the license plate to deputies who tracked the woman down.

“The mural said something to the effect of ‘Happy Birthday’ with someone’s name and then a note that said ‘Dirty 30,’” she said.

Tiffany Thomas, described by deputies as unemployed, was arrested for felony vandalism since the alleged damage amounted to more than $400.

The graffiti has since been removed by city staffers.

“Once the call came in to staff, the tag was immediately removed,” Stauss said. “The Graffiti Removal team has achieved removal of 99.6 percent of tags within 24 hours of being reported to the city, and this incident was addressed immediately.”

