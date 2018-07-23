New Expedia CruiseShipCenter drops anchor in Saugus

By danielle korzhenyak

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Traveling with the family just got a whole lot easier with the new opening of Expedia CruiseShipCenters in Saugus.

The new center is brought to the Santa Clarita Valley by local franchisee Francis James.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters, part of the Expedia group family of brands, offers cruise vacations in over 260 locations across North America. Customers can choose from a variety of land, sea and air packages, including customized trips.

James and his team are excited to offer the Santa Clarita community more vacation options in person, through email or over the phone so customers have the freedom to book however they choose.

“We look forward to working with the community to help them find the cruise or vacation that is a perfect fit for their needs,” James said. “The internet can become overwhelming when trying to plan a vacation. We bring the personal touch to each vacation. A lot of our clients want to have that personal interaction and, even more, our location is an events center. There’s always opportunities to grab a brochure or talk to a specialist.”

Expedia CruiseShipCenters’ vacation consultants are provided with extensive training and marketing support which allows them to become navigators of vacation experiences, even with no travel experience.

“We are actively recruiting vacation consultants to work full-time or part-time from our retail center, or as a home-based agent,” James said. “Our agents have the freedom and flexibility to build their travel business on their own terms with the power of Expedia behind them.”

James has been in the corporate world for over 20 years and decided he wanted to do something different and own a business related to his field.

“I wanted to do something with finance and something fun, which, for me, is travel. Being involved in the type of industry gives me an opportunity to have a storefront and work with a team,” James said.

With over 25 million passengers expected to sail in 2018, the industry sees no signs of slowing down, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

For more information or to research vacation options, visit www.cruiseshipcenters.com/900210 or call 888-802-4421.

The office is located at 26512 Bouquet Canyon Road.