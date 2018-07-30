UPDATE: Newhall homes threatened by brush fire

By Jim Holt

29 mins ago

A brush fire in a populated section of Newhall prompted a third-alarm response late Monday afternoon, after fire officials learned at least 50 structures were threatened.

Within a half-hour, at least one structure on Trumpet Drive was reported to be on fire, with smoke showing on the roof.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began evacuating homes and apartments in the areas near Trumpet, Alder Drive and Via Montana.

“People in the area should not wait for a door knock alerting them to an evacuation — if they see smoke they should leave the area,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

As the fire — dubbed the Railroad Fire — moved closer to homes additional first responder units were dispatched to the scene, including: at least one additional fire engine, the SCV Search and Rescue team and the California Highway Patrol to “assist with traffic control,” Miller said.

About 4:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 20900 block of Via Estrella, between Via Montana and Via Canon, where a 3-acre brush fire was moving towards homes and apartments.

“About 50 structures were reported threatened,” Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The Railroad Fire was reportedly moving uphill.

At 5 p.m., fire was reported near the front porch of a home on Alder Drive.

There’s no containment to report at this time.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it’s available.

