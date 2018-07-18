Officials announce new way to save time at the DMV

By Marilyn Chavez

1 min ago

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering applications online for driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The online option, which was first made available Monday, guides applicants through the process of filling out the required fields for a driver’s license or ID card, according to a DMV press release.

“This new electronic form is a significant game changer in our continued commitment to streamline processes at field offices statewide,” said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto, in a prepared statement. “Our goal is to use the electronic application to shorten the amount of time customers spend at our field offices. Scheduling an appointment can also reduce your wait time.”

The shift to online applications are also part of the DMV’s commitment to go green by reducing paper forms, according to the DMV website.

At any time, Santa Clarita residents can visit the Newhall DMV office webpage and view the estimated wait times for the branch. As of midday, July 18, visitors with an appointment can expect a 15-minute wait. Those without an appointment can expect to wait over an hour. Filling out an electronic application is one way to reduce the total time of one’s visit, according to DMV officials.

When customers fill out the electronic application, they will first need to create an account. Then, patrons can sign in and must complete a two-factor authentication to prove their digital identity. Customers will need to have access to their email inbox as well as a way to receive phone calls or text messages.

The electronic application also allows customers to choose to be an organ donor and begin the process to register to vote. Voter registration will not be completed until an applicant visits a field office and submits the application with the DMV technician.

More information on the new electronic application is available at www.eDLapp.dmv.ca.gov.