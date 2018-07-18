Preschoolers cool down the summer with a snow day

By Michele Lutes

2 mins ago

It was a morning heartwarming enough to melt the ice at a Santa Clarita preschool as some students experienced snow for the first time Wednesday morning.

Creative Years Infant Center and Preschool was transformed into an cool paradise with the help of Newhall Ice.

Students slipped and slid on ice while having snowball fights and building snowmen with their classmates and teachers.

Many dressed in snow gear, but all were wearing their smiles.

