Pursuit over 175 miles ends with spike strip, woman arrested

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Spring Valley woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of evading and resisting arrest after a 175-mile pursuit that began in El Cajon ended with a spike strip laid down in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officers with the Newhall Station of the California Highway Patrol were notified of a “multi-area pursuit” of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-5 within the Central Los Angeles CHP Area, CHP Officer Josh Greengard said Wednesday morning.

They learned the pursuit had traveled through many areas along the coast after leaving El Cajon near San Diego and was wanted for speeding.

About 10:08 p.m., local CHP officers took over the pursuit from Altadena CHP Units.

“Newhall CHP officers joined the pursuit at I-5 northbound at Roxford Street,” Greengard said.

“As Newhall Units responded to the Pursuit, additional units went ahead and set up a spike strip.

“With a successful spike strip deployment just north of McBean Parkway, the driver of the vehicle came to a stop, within the northbound lanes, south of Valencia Boulevard,” he said.

CHP officers issued several commands to the driver to get out of the car but she did not comply, Greengard said.

“Officers approached the vehicle and the driver raised both hands above her head and slowly began to open the driver’s side door,” he said.

As Officer began to take the woman into custody, she began actively resisting, he said.

Adelquin Deguzman Torres, 43, was arrested on suspicion of evading police and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

She was taken into custody and subsequently booked at Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.

She was scheduled to appear in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Spring Valley is a community on the Eastside of San Diego County.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt